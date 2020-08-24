Campground to reopen after forced COVID-19 closure

Aerial view of the Calliope River campgrounds which were recently announced as reopen following it's closure from Council on July 24.

THE CALLIOPE River Historical Village will once again be a hive of camping activity following the decision to reopen the site to travellers this weekend.

The liaison officer for the facility said the campgrounds reopening meant income streams could finally flow again after COVID-19.

Kay Bebendorf said the historical village’s only source of income stemmed from grey nomads who travelled through the area and stayed in the campgrounds this time of year.

“That is apart from the markets which are every couple of months and we haven’t had any since March so this will help with our improvements to the historical village,” she said.

In a message to social media, Ms Bebendorf thanked Gladstone Regional Council but made a request which she believed was well overdue.

“All we need now is for the toilet on the northern side to be put back into service as it has been out of service for approximately three years,” she said.

“Most caravans have their own amenities so it doesn’t worry them that there is no toilet.

It is the tent dwellers that appreciate a toilet.

“I know everything takes time and our council maintain these grounds to the best of their ability.

“But surely they can afford to fix this one toilet.”

After Gladstone Regional Council was forced to close all campgrounds in the region until further notice, Ms Bebendorf said she felt for the travellers who usually stopped in Calliope.

“It is frustrating really, I just felt for the people who travel to the town while holidaying and buy food, coffee and fuel up,” she said.

“The people were very angry.”

Ms Bebendorf said the Calliope River campgrounds is a beautiful place to stay for a number of reasons.

“It is just beautiful, the grounds, people just camp and fish along the side of the river,” she said.

“I think on one camping site it is one of the top six in Australia.”