Campers will leave their jobs if showgrounds close

CAMPERS: Tony and his partner Julietta have been living in this converted motorhome at the Gladstone Showgrounds.

CAMPERS: Tony and his partner Julietta have been living in this converted motorhome at the Gladstone Showgrounds. Matt Taylor GLA180718BUS

TONY and his partner Julietta work at Gladstone Hospital but they say if the showgrounds is closed to campers they will have to leave their jobs.

The couple, who have been working at the hospital on short term contracts for about two months, own a converted 1982 Volvo passenger coach which is parked at the showgrounds.

Tony said they had tried to stay in other caravan parks but their bus-home was too big.

"If the showgrounds ask us to leave we'll be forced to abandon our contracts at the hospital where ongoing staffing is already an issue," he said.

"There is simply nowhere else for us to go."

Tony said he was notified about the showgrounds closure yesterday by the Gladstone Show Society, which is the trustee for the site.

Gladstone Regional Council has told the society that commercial camping at the showgrounds cannot continue.

The showgrounds have been charging $25 a night.

Council has said the society does not have the "necessary planning approval to provide a commercial caravan park amenity".

"It's a pain for us because we are halfway through a contract," Tony said.

"It's illegal in Queensland to sleep in your vehicle unless you're in a designated camping area, so if we park on the street we're breaking the law.

"There's two other buses converted to motorhomes using the showgrounds, and working in different places and they'll be in the same position.

"We've stayed at showgrounds across most of the state. I would imagine they're not all expected to have a holiday park licence.

"There's a cafe opening across the road, who's going to go to that?"