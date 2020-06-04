Campers rejoice: Mayor provides COVID-19 update

Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett has addressed the community regarding the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

"From midday on June 1 you may travel throughout the state and gather in groups of up to 20 people in public spaces, at home and for indoor and outdoor exercise," Mayor Burnett said.

Also announced by Premier Anastacia Palazschuk was the reopening of the state's campgrounds.

"In the Gladstone region I can announce that campgrounds which are reopening include 1770, Lillies Beach, Futter Creek camping reserve at Boynedale, the Callope River picnic area at River Ranch, The Oaks camping ground on Facing Island and the Southend camping ground on Curtis Island," Mayor Burnett said.

"Unfortunately Workmans Beach in Agnes Water will not be reopening at this time."

Other council facilities which have reopened include the Gladstone regional art gallery and museum opening this Saturday at 10am featuring an exhibition from Ken Done.

"Libraries also reopened for 20 people at any one time, so that is fantastic news for people wanting to visit our local libraries," Mayor Burnett said.

"We do ask that visitors do not attend these facilities if you have returned from overseas within the past 14 days, have cold or flu like symptoms or have come into contact with a COVID-19 case within the past 14 days."

Mayor Burnett also announced the Ecofest for 2020 was up and running on its virtual platform and will do so from June 4 to 10.

"Please get involved, we have more than 20 local environment groups, industries and artists all taking part," he said.

"So there is a lot of workshops, talks and activities to get involved in."

Mr Burnett also updated the community on the Rise Up initiative, which offered grants of up to $5000 for not-for-profit sport and recreation groups.

"We have had some fantastic applications, 97 successful in total, that go everywhere from Baffle Creek and Rules Beach, to the Captain Creek and Agnes Water, right into Gladstone and Boyne-Tannum and as far north as Ambrose," he said.

Mr Burnett encouraged residents to have a holiday in their local area.

"Pick a local destination or invite your friends or family to come and visit you so they can support our local economy and support local tourism organisers," he said.