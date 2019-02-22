How a local MP saved Bloomhill charity

THE LNP will invest $850,000 into Bloomhill Cancer Care to ensure the continuation of services on the Sunshine Coast.

The announcement comes after a campaign by Federal Member for Fairfax Ted O'Brien, who supported the cancer charity despite being personally criticised for his unwavering advocacy.

The lifeline comes after Bloomhill's pleas for urgent funding were rejected by State Health Minister Steven Miles, who instead lumped the survivorship charity in with palliative care services.

Minister for Health Greg Hunt congratulated Mr O'Brien and the community on the result and said the funding will guarantee services at Bloomhill Cancer Care continue for the next four years.

"Ted O'Brien and the local community led a strong campaign to keep the doors open at Bloomhill," Mr Hunt said.

"They shone a light on an important local issue and the Liberal National Government is taking action.

"This $850,000 investment demonstrates our commitment to supporting local health services throughout Australia and to building a world class health system.

"By delivering our plan for a strong economy we can make investments in charities like Bloomhill Cancer Care that Queenslanders want and need.

"I commend the Member for Fairfax, Ted O'Brien for his dedication to the people of the Sunshine Coast, it shows the power of what a local community and its government representatives can do by working together."

Jane Montgomery-Hribar was worried that the facility would face severe cuts if it didn't find funding. John McCutcheon

Bloomhill Cancer Care is a not-for-profit cancer wellness centre based on the Sunshine Coast. Its survivorship model of care includes specialist oncology nursing support, counselling services and allied health practices assisting people diagnosed with cancer.

Mr O'Brien said for the past 21 years Bloomhill had been helping Sunshine Coast patients to live well with cancer, and thanks to this funding they would be helping thousands more for years to come.

"I'd like to sincerely thank Health Minister Greg Hunt for this funding windfall, but also for simply taking the time to listen and understand what this wonderful charity is actually about," Mr O'Brien said.

"I would also like to thank the 5843 Sunshine Coast residents who signed up to the SaveBloomhill.com.au campaign, this is a fantastic outcome and you each deserve credit for supporting this wonderful charity.

"Bloomhill's cries fell on deaf ears where the State Labor Government was concerned.

CEO Chris Franck and Ted O'Brien at Bloomhill Cancer Charity in Buderim discuss the need for funding to help the facility survive. John McCutcheon

"Left to them, Bloomhill would right now be reducing services, capping admissions and telling staff their hours were being cut. Not to mention that without critical funding support, Bloomhill was facing the very real possibility of closure within two years.

"Thanks to the Federal Government this is a very different day."

The Liberal National Government's strong economic management ensures record investment into vital health initiatives including mental health, life-saving medicines, Medicare and hospitals can continue.