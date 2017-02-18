'Creating jobs': $250K campaign for hydro pool in Gladstone

Kelvin Robb, 3, was recently offered a hydro tub to have at home.

A GLADSTONE family would like to see the same therapy helping their son benefit the wider community.

Three-year-old Kelvin Robb, who was born with quadriplegic spastic cerebral palsy, was recently given a hydro tub to use at home.

Hydrotherapy can offer independence of movement, improved circulation, reduced pain and relaxation to people with cerebral palsy.

Now, Kelvin parent's Janie Sharpe and Graham Robb would like to see the construction of a larger hydrotherapy pool for the town to share.

They're raising funds through a Go Fund Me campaign with a $250,000 goal for the pool's construction.

Dad Graham said the pool would help the elderly, and people with physiotherapy or special needs.

Kelvin Robb with parents Janie and Graham. Mara Pattison-Sowden

"It is hoped that enough funding will be raised to construct the pool, creating jobs for local people and businesses," he wrote on the Go Fund Me page.

"We would like to approach the local council and build in the land of the current local swimming pool.

"It is anticipated that the local council will take over the running of the facility once completed."

Graham said living in a regional town limited access to much-needed facilities like a hydrotherapy pool.

The couple hopes a "wall of fame" can be built with the pool, where contributors to the funding campaign can be acknowledged.

