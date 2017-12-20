Council seeks advice on dredging for dangerous rivermouth

There are access issues which need to be fixed at Round Hill Creek.

IN AN attempt to fix a two-year problem at Round Hill Creek, Gladstone Regional Council has reached out to the Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning for advice to dredge the river mouth.

For two years, sand build-up has caused serious safety and access problems for tourism operators and recreational anglers.

It also prompted Volunteer Marine Rescue Round Hill to write to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk about the dangers at the mouth.

A department spokesperson confirmed the council met with the department to seek preliminary advice on making an application to dredge the river mouth.

"(The) council would be required to submit a development application and pay the relevant fees, which are dependent on the details of the work," they said.

"If a development application is made the department considers impacts to matters of state interest, which can include declared fish habitat areas, marine plants, natural coastal environmental processes and maritime safety.

"The development application for operational works would also require owner's consent to be provided from the Department of Natural Resources."

Previously deputy mayor Chris Trevor said a "sand push" would be more appropriate than dredging the mouth.

The spokesperson said dredging usually required a further approval via an Environmental Authority to be obtained from the Department of Environment and Science.

"Other approvals may also be necessary depending on details and location of the work," he said.

If it was dredged, the sand would be physically removed from the creek and disposed of on land or in the water.

A sand push would require the built-up sand to be moved to an appropriate place in the creek.

After being contacted by The Observer, the Premier's Office has sought a briefing on the situation and what can be done to remedy the issue.