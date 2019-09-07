Menu
Head on down tonight to Miriam Vale Hotel for the Camp Oven Extravaganza
Camp oven skills, meats on display tonight

Jessica Perkins
by
7th Sep 2019 12:25 PM
A RANGE of locally sourced meats will be on display tonight at Miriam Vale Hotel for its second annual Camp Oven Extravaganza.

The event will bring out about 12 cooks from across the region ,who will prepare one or two dishes each.

Miriam Vale Hotel owner Mitch Brennan said people would have the opportunity to chat to the camp oven cooks, ask questions and taste a range of different cooked and smoked meats through the night.

He said some of the meats included pulled pork, roast pork, roast lamb, traditional stews, apricot chicken, curried sausages and more.

Mr Brennan said there would also be some extra smoked meats this year.

"It started last year and hopefully we can make it a bigger and better thing every year,” Mr Brennan said.

"It's a great night.”

The event will kick off at 5pm but people are welcome to come from about 3pm to speak with the cooks while they prepare their dishes. There will be live music and dinner will be served between 6-6.30pm.

Entry for adults is $15 and for children $8. Bookings essential, phone 49745209.

