Camp Akuna Pikes Crossing fun for all car boot sale.

FAMILY BOOT SALE: Camp Akuna Car Boot sale organiser Donna Selby makes last preparations for this weekend's stalls. Glen Porteous

THE Camp Akuna Pikes Crossing Car Boot sale is on July 1 and there will be something on offer for everyone.

The sale starts at 8am, finishes 12pm and located on 191 Pikes Crossing Road.

Camp Akuna treasurer Donna Selby said there will be a wide variety of activities, sales and entertainment.

"There will be 18 to 20 stalls, selling plants, clothes, books, DVD's, CD's, toys, games office furniture and other handy items," Ms Selby said.

"It will be a fantastic family fun day for everyone to enjoy.”

Camp Akuna has been a much-loved and well-used facility with plenty of history and Ms Selby said this fundraiser will help with work required around it.

She said all money raised will go towards a kitchen upgrade for the camp.

There is still plenty of room for any future stallholders and anyone interested can contact her on 0419 939 456.