Camp Akuna offering unique historical camping experience

TWO years ago Donna Selby visited Camp Akuna at Pikes Crossing for the first time and immediately fell in love with the place.

"I went out for a friends birthday celebration," she said.

"I asked them about the history of the place and discovered the camp celebrated it's fiftieth birthday earlier this year.

"She's an old girl like me, all she needs is some TLC."

Ms Selby immediately volunteered to join the Camp Akuna Pikes Crossing committee.

"We're all working hard on the Renovate to Recreate project," she said.

"We have 10 acres to offer Gladstone locals somewhere unique to relax and camp with family and friends."

Restoration on the facilities has begun with support from numerous people, Gladstone businesses the Gladstone Regional Council and the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

"The old ablution block has been fully retiled and the toilets are working now," Ms Selby said.

"The old kitchen is being updated and we're about a third of the way through replacing the old hall roof.

"The Benaraby Progress Association have also donated a wood slab from the 50 year old pine tree that was cut down in 2016 to make room for the petrol station."

Completely refurbishing the fifty-year-old hall will be the final step in the restoration process.

"It will take a while because there's such a mountain of work to do," Ms Selby said.

"But when it's completed, it will be a multi-purpose facility for meetings, social events or scout and school camps."

Ms Selby said the committee would love to connect with people who stayed at Camp Akuna in the past.

"We'd love to hear their stories or see any old photos," she said.

"We have some photos from when the hall was being erected and there are a lot of names on the old beams inside the hall.

"You can feel the history here, it's special.

"We're keen to build on that history, to see young people coming back here to learn and grow."

For more information visit the Camp Akuna Pikes Crossing Facebook page.

