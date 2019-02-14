Cameron hopes 'Crows curse' does not strike twice

AUSSIE RULES: Brisbane Lion Charlie Cameron has one simple wish as he embarks on a second year with the club.

Cameron has been in Bundaberg for the past two days with four of his teammates as part of a community camp including visits to schools and holding clinics in the region.

The former Adelaide Crow hopes the trip and the pre-season can lead to a career-best year that is injury-free.

Cameron played the first 11 games for the Lions and was on track to score more than 30 goals in a season for the first time in his career before a foot injury ended his year.

He admits the foot problem had hampered his pre-season but everything was on track to play in round one next month.

"It's going well,” he said.

"I have my good days and bad days with the foot, bit of pain and stuff, but hopefully it is behind me now.”

Cameron joined the Crows when he was drafted in 2013 and he left for the Lions at the end of the 2017 season. He played in the losing grand final that year and was one of two high profile departures alongside Jake Lever, who went to Melbourne.

Both ended last season on the long-term injury list along with Mitch McGovern, who joined Carlton from Adelaide this off-season.

Cameron hopes the injury curse of the former Crows players is about to end so he can face not only his former side but also Lever and McGovern.

"I hope they are tracking all well,” he said. "I think Mitch is back fully training and Jake is almost in training now. I can't wait to play against them.”

By the time he faces them the 24-year-old hopes he has become one of the premier forwards in the competition.

"I'm trying to run my game off Toby Greene, hopefully I can keep up with him,” he said. "I can't always be relying on my speed, I've got to add things.”

The Lions have a pre-season match against Gold Coast later this month before the JLT Series begins with a match against Hawthorn on March 3.