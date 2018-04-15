Calum White behind the lens

HE MIGHT not have had much experience but he was certainly keen.

Year 11 Toolooa State High School student Calum Whiles-Clarry arrived bright and very early on Monday morning for his first day of work experience at The Observer.

His mentor, chief photographer Mike Richards, quickly loaded him up with camera bags and they set off on their first assignment, photographing Neville Butcher for a story about a car wash being built near a van park.

"I didn't get to take any photos on the first day but Mike explained what he was doing and how to get the best shots,” Calum said.

Gladstone Supply Chain Expo. Mike Richards GLA120418GEAE

In the week that followed he was exposed to more interesting lessons and met some prominent locals.

"I met Glenn Butcher and Ken O'Dowd, and lots of interesting people for the vox pop photos,” Calum said.

One unforgettable highlight was photographing Jordie Burrell, who received an automatic wheelchair this week.

"Meeting so many new people was a bit scary but I got used to it quickly,” Calum said.

"It was really amazing seeing some of the photos I took in the paper.”

His experience behind the lens this week certainly gave Calum a new perspective on his future. We'll be watching to see how his career develops.