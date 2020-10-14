Callum fufills dream to hold AFL Premiership Cup

Gladstone Suns player Callum Hope, 14, holds the Toyota AFL Premiership Cup at Bill Robertson Toyota during a regional promotional tour. Picture Rodney Stevens

WHEN Gladstone Suns fullback Callum Hope read online that the Toyota AFL Premiership Cup was coming to town, he couldn’t believe it.

“I was so excited I basically ran and said to mum and dad ‘can we see it, can we see it?’,” he said.

“They said if we have a chance we can.”

So when the aspiring future Port Adelaide player got his hands on the genuine 6.8kg trophy today in the Bill Robertson Toyota showroom, it was an immensely proud moment.

“It was very light actually,” Callum said.

“It felt very momentous, it’s something I definitely won’t forget.”

People lining up at Gladstone's Bill Robertson Toyota to see the Toyota AFL Premiership Cup today during a promotional tour. Picture: Rodney Stevens

From 3pm until 6pm today, the 32-beer capacity cup was on display for people to see and get photos with.

“That actual cup will be delivered to the Gabba on the 24th and be handed to the winning team,” a cup tour spokeswoman said.

“It holds 32 cans of beer which the team who wins it each year, test it out every year, I’m sure.”

Dealer Principal James Robertson said it was an honour to have the Toyota AFL Premiership Cup in his dealership showroom, on it’s first visit to Gladstone.

“Toyota advised the dealers there may be an opportunity and we put our hand up,” Mr Robertson said.

“We thought it was a great opportunity for locals to connect with something they would otherwise only get to watch on TV.”

Mr Robertson said his business has been sponsoring the Gladstone Suns AFL Club for the past two years.

“This is the first time the cup as been on a tour that we know of, due to the Grand Final being held in Queensland,” Mr Robertson said.

Gladstone Suns player Callum Hope, 14, couldn’t resist a photo in his favourite Port Adelaide singlet holding the Toyota AFL Premiership Cup at Bill Robertson Toyota during a regional promotional tour. Picture Rodney Stevens

After playing AFL for 10 years, Callum, 14, said he hoped he could make a career as a professional player in the future.

He would like to follow in the footsteps of his favourite all time player, Port Adelaide’s Dominic Cassisi, and current player Charlie Dixon.

Bucking tradition, last year Callum was named best and fairest in the Suns Under 13’s, an accolade usually reserved for forwards who kick goals.

“I’d definitely like to hold the Toyota AFL Premiership Cup as a player one day,” he said.

“It would make me proud to win a Grand Final for Port.

“I want to train as hard as I can to get the opportunity to try out for Port Adelaide.

“Being a full time AFL player would be the best, it would make my family really proud.”

The cup continues its tour of regional Queensland tomorrow, arriving in Bundaberg.

Cup tour schedule:

Bundaberg: Thursday 15th October

Toowoomba: Friday 16th October

Gold Coast: Saturday 17th October

Sunshine Coast: Sunday 18th October

