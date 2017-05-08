26°
News

Calls to ban commercial netting in Boyne River

Chris Lees | 8th May 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 6:40 AM
Ernie Vaughan wants commercial netting in the Boyne River banned.
Ernie Vaughan wants commercial netting in the Boyne River banned. Chrissy Harris GLA210911SURF

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SOME of the biggest names in Gladstone's recreational fishing sector have had enough of our waters being "pillaged" by professional anglers.

Ernie Vaughan, who runs the Tannum Crab Classic, said himself, Boyne Tannum HookUp president Jen McGuire, and the owners of Pat's Tackle World and Boyne Island Bait and Tackle wanted something done about it.

Mr Vaughan said he's concerned people from places like Bundaberg were coming to the region to fish, which is ruining the waterways for Gladstone's anglers.

"We are noticing a lot more professional fishermen in town since they put a netting closure up near the Fitzroy," he said. "We're not here to kick out our local professionals, they're here to make a living."

Mr Vaughan said something had to be done by the State Government to ensure the long-term sustainability of the region's fishing sector.

The calls come after the Boyne River was inundated with barramundi after Lake Awoonga spilled this year.

Mr Vaughan said hearing commercial operators were taking these barramundi made no sense as they were barely better tasting than "cat food".

It is not the first time there has been a call for commercial netting to be banned. In 2011 there were calls for the same thing.

Netting in the region is not illegal, the season opens from May 1, which this year was the day after the Boyne Tannum HookUp.

Mr Vaughan said personally he would like to see a total net ban in the Boyne and Calliope rivers.

"There's plenty of open water that they can run nets," he said.

Apart from the impacts of netting on fish, Mr Vaughan was also concerned out-of-town people were decimating the number of crabs being caught too.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher was unavailable for comment.

However, last month Mr Butcher said he would start discussions around the possibility of some net-free zones in the region.

He declined to say he supported the idea but said he would "look into it".

Gladstone Observer

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Calls to ban commercial netting in Boyne River

Calls to ban commercial netting in Boyne River

SOME of the biggest names in Gladstone's recreational fishing sector have had enough of our waters being "pillaged” by professional anglers.

'Absolutely devastated': $25K raised for double fatality families

TRAGEDY: Brother and sister Daniel Walker (left), 22, and Sarah Walker, 30, died in a multi-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway, south of Maryborough.

Former Gladstone woman and her brother were killed in the crash.

10 jobs in Gladstone you can apply for right now

HIRING NOW: Here are ten jobs in Gladstone you can apply for right away.

Here are ten companies ready to hire straight away.

'Everything was lost': Funds raised for Biloela fire family

FULLY ABLAZE: Four fire trucks were battling the blaze.

The house on Meissners Rd has been completely destroyed.

Local Partners

Innovation key for more volunteers

INNOVATION is a key to finding more volunteers for groups in the Gladstone region.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

QCWA helping those in harder positions

GOOD CAUSE: Maree McKelvie and Trish Doherty from Queensland Country Women's Association were involved in the walk.

Walk helps vulnerable women in the world

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Inside Barack’s sex-filled relationships before Michelle

'During a weekend away, his friends caught a glimpse of how passionate a person young Obama could be — and how that passion could get out of hand.'

Kanye West has deleted all his social media accounts

Where has Kanye gone?

His fans were devastated

Karl takes a hit in settlement

Karl Stefanovic and his wife of 21 years Cassandra Thorburn have reportedly finalised their divorce.

THE embattled TV host has reportedly finalised his divorce.

Judges slam reno villains

Fiona and Nicole receive their poor scores on House Rules.

Fiona and Nicole's renovation attempt labelled “satanic hideousness”

Boy George and Seal fight: ‘Don’t threaten me!’

The Voice coaches: Kelly Rowland, Boy George, Seal and Delta Goodrem.

THE two male Voice coaches bicker over a contestant.

Diver relives shark attack horror

Glenn Dickson clearly remembers being attacked by a bull shark.

"I remember watching the shark through my blood”.

Nitro Circus star Ryan Williams thrills Sunshine Coast fans

Ryan Williams in action at Nitro Circus Live on the Sunshine Coast.

Coast rider lives up to hometown hype on scooter, BMX

PRIVATE ACREAGE LIVING ONLY MINUTES TO TOWN

30 Cody Triggs Court, Burua 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Here is your opportunity to enter the acreage market. This home is privately situated at the end of cul-de-sac. On opening the electric gate you will discover this...

SPACIOUS HIGH SET WITH A POOL - PERFECT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY!

42 Walters Avenue, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 4 $249,000

Although an older Estate, the demand for housing in West Gladstone never waivers. Due to the close proximity to West Primary and High Schools and the newly opened...

SPREAD OUT AND ENJOY THE SPACE

45 Whitbread Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $329,000

A neat, low set brick home with a fabulous fenced yard is ideal for the young ones. This home is located on a corner block with access off Beardmore Place. It's...

DUAL LIVING + POOL + LARGE SHED + LARGE PRIVATE BLOCK = COMPLETE PACKAGE

5 Acorn St, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 2 3 $299,000

Look no further... This home is guaranteed to tick all the boxes. Tucked away at the end of quiet a cul-de-sac and surrounded by mature gardens offering year round...

OPEN SPACE IS A TREAT!

11 Jumbuck Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $549,000

A superbly positioned home on this flat 1230m2 block of land located in Billabong Estate. Surrounded by similar quality homes you will love this property with the...

934m2 and BUSH NEIGHBOUR

3 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 $373,000

What a location - set on the back of Wyndham Avenue, this quiet street sweeps around behind the Boyne Island Ambulance Centre. This low set brick home is one that...

RENOVATED HOME - DUAL INCOME OR DUAL FAMILY LIVING:

5 Kauri Drive, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 2 1 $309,000

This exceptional two storey home with a mix of brick and hardy plank is ideally located with continual breezes and views over the Kin Kora Estate. Having been...

Motivated Seller Will Meet Market!

7 Dorinda Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $260,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to present to the market this delightful family home that is located in a quiet cul-de- sac in Clinton and set amongst home of...

PERFECT STARTER IN TELINA

59 Witney Street, Telina 4680

House 3 1 2 $289,000

NEW TO THE MARKET...PERFECT STARTER IN TELINA...FIRST TO SEE WILL BUY!!! Prepare to be pleasantly surprised with what this lowest brick home has to offer. Located...

ELEVATED HOME WITH VIEWS THROUGH TO BOYNE RIVER

21 Marina Avenue, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 AUCTION

Don't miss your opportunity to secure this well positioned high set home taking in leafy views through to the Boyne River. Upstairs you will find spacious...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Greek family man snaps up city motel for cheap at auction

SOLD: Greek man Tasos Barounis and wife Tricia are the new owners of the Gladstone Motel.

Gladstone Motel sold at auction today.

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Million-dollar city motel to go at bargain price at fire sale

Gladstone Motel at 88 Toolooa St is expected to sell at a fire sale auction this Friday.

Auction for Toolooa St motel held on site on Friday.

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!