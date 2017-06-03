25°
Calls reignited for Deepwater access track

MATT HARRIS
| 3rd Jun 2017 5:46 AM
PLAN: The proposed gravel track running through Deepwater National Park. Springs Rd to the north and the intersection of Matchbox and Deepwater Rds to the south.
PLAN: The proposed gravel track running through Deepwater National Park. Springs Rd to the north and the intersection of Matchbox and Deepwater Rds to the south.

IT'S AN issue that has polarised communities for more than two decades but it seems the wheels of action are finally in motion.

The proposal to construct a gravel road through Deepwater National Park to connect the region to Baffle Creek has been touted for more than 20 years.

Majority of the road is a sand-based track and not suitable for all types of vehicles.

On one side of the coin, people are urging the powers that be to leave the national park alone, while on the flip side there's the potential of increased tourism benefits and accessibility to Agnes Water and surrounding communities.

The development has unanimous support from Gladstone Regional Council and has been backed by tourism groups.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett moderated a community meeting at Agnes last night regarding the issue and said he would listen to the arguments of his constituents.

"The people who have the concerns will be in the majority - these conversions stir up a lot of emotion and concern,” Mr Bennett said prior to last night's meeting.

"We're hoping to hear of other solutions and views.

"I understand the connectivity issues and support some form of connection between Agnes and Baffle Creek.

"I know people have concerns and it's a very pristine area and we'll see whether national park engineers can determine a different route.

"To be fair, local government are continuing negotiation with national parks so we'll see what comes from that.”

Mr Bennett said he was honoured to chair Friday's meeting and hoped everyone could freely express their views without fear of reprisal.

One of the bodies concerned about the proposed gravel track was the Discovery Coast Environment Group, with co-chair Amber Lowcock worried about the impact increased traffic would have on the area.

She said there would need to be increased bins and monitoring of the national park.

"We're also concerned about the impact an increased traffic flow would have to the turtles nesting in the area,” she said.

The national park protects sandy beaches, diverse coastal lowland vegetation and the catchment of the near-pristine Deepwater Creek, one of Queensland's few remaining undisturbed coastal freshwater streams.

Rules Beach resident Tony Bridges was in favour of the access road and labelled concerns surrounding turtle habitats as "nonsense”.

"It's just nonsense about the turtles,” he said.

"The turtles that nest in the dunes and the track in question is approximately 200m behind the dunes at its closest point, so nothing will change there.”

Mr Bridges believed further accessibility between Agnes Water and Baffle Creek was a must.

"Tourism is the primary reason why it should be accessible, not to mention better access for emergency services,” he said.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett said all councillors were invited to the meeting but couldn't attend as they were given short notice.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  deepwater deepwater access track deepwater national park

