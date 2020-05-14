Menu
Hobble Creek Bridge is set to be replaced
Calls for tender to replace old timber bridges

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
14th May 2020 3:00 PM
TWO timber bridges in the Lowmead area, including one acquired 80 years ago, are to be replaced, with Gladstone Regional Council calling for tender submissions for the design and construction of two concrete bridges.

The new bridges will replace the substructure and superstructure of the existing Hobble Creek Bridge at John Clifford Way and Baffle Creek Bridge at Gorge Rd.

Gladstone region mayor Matt Burnett said both current structures were in poor condition and had reached the end of their functional life.

“According to Council’s Asset Register, the Hobble Creek bridge was acquired in 1940,” Cr Burnett said.

“Unfortunately we do not have a date in our register for the Baffle Creek Bridge.”

Submissions close June 9 at 2pm.

For more information, visit lgtenderbox.com.au.

