Calls for increase to Gladstone's full time fire fighters

Calls for an increase to full time fire fighters in Gladstone are heating up.

BY 2022 Queensland will have 100 more full-time fire fighters, and calls for the Gladstone station to get its fair share are heating up.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher is advocating for the Queensland Government to add more men and women pulling on the helmets at Gladstone Fire Station, which has not had an increase to its crew since 1995.

Mr Butcher said the number of fire fighters protecting the Gladstone region did not reflect the population increase over the past 23 years.

Mr Butcher wanted Gladstone to get what it deserved from the lift in fire fighter numbers.

"We've seen first hand the need for these services overnight, with the serious car accident and house fire," he said.

He said it was also important to have more full-time fire fighters to protect the region's heavy industries.

Six years ago the station received specialist equipment for industrial incidents.

With that was a trained day crew, but not a trained night crew.

"I want to make sure we can utilise this equipment no matter what time it is," Mr Butcher said.

"We know industry in Gladstone operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and we need to ensure the safety of these workers."

Mr Butcher said the Gladstone station fire fighters had approached him about receiving additional full-time employees about 12 months ago.

"They've been really proactive, which makes it much easier for me to be an advocate for them," he said.

Where the 100 new fire fighters will be based is yet to be determined.

The case for Gladstone will be heard by Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Craig Crawford when he visits the region later this month.