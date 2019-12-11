Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tradie William Wallace Barnes is accused of tossing a firework into a crowd of nightclub patrons.
Tradie William Wallace Barnes is accused of tossing a firework into a crowd of nightclub patrons.
Crime

‘Callous disregard’: Fireworks ‘prankster’ fronts court

by Pete Martinelli
11th Dec 2019 3:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A KURANDA concreter accused of tossing a firework into a crowd last month was allegedly mourning a dead mate, a court has heard.

William Wallace Barnes appeared in Cairns Magistrates Court charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one of unauthorised possession of an explosive.

He has not yet entered a plea.

Barnes, 24, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after police interviewed him about the alleged incident outside Gilligan's nightclub on November 30.

The defendant - who the court heard was only three months into an intensive corrections order imposed in August for a violent offence - appeared from custody.

Connor McManus, defending, told the court his client at the time of the alleged offence had been remembering a mate.

William Wallace Barnes.
William Wallace Barnes.

"He was commiserating a deceased friend's father," Mr McManus said.

"It is a concern that he was only three months into an ICO."

Police prosecutor Sgt Amy Rennie opposed bail, citing his history of violent offences an argued he was an unacceptable risk of reoffending.

Acting Magistrate Ross Woodford agreed.

"There was (allegedly) serious injury to victims and callous disregard by vacating the area," Mr Woodford said.

"I take a dim view of that."
He remanded Barnes into custody and adjourned the matter for mention on January 10.

a ssault crime fireworks vioelnce william wallace barnes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        2019 FORMAL PHOTOS: Don't miss our special paper lift out

        2019 FORMAL PHOTOS: Don't miss our special paper lift out

        News Be sure to grab your copy of Friday’s The Observer for all the fashions from this year’s formals.

        • 11th Dec 2019 3:00 PM
        Last chance to Adopt a Family this Christmas

        Last chance to Adopt a Family this Christmas

        News For most, Christmas is a time of joy, gifts and quality time with family, but...

        Motorist allegedly caught with 64g of cocaine, meth, weapons

        premium_icon Motorist allegedly caught with 64g of cocaine, meth, weapons

        Crime Anthony John Robert Featherstone in court on drug charges.

        Gladstone region gives best gift of all

        premium_icon Gladstone region gives best gift of all

        News THE Gladstone community has gone above and beyond this Christmas by restoring sight...