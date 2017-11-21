Calliope's needs vs party policy: Respected MP's big question

Former independent member for Gladstone and Calliope resident Liz Cunningham asked Callide candidates what they would do if their party had different beliefs for the region's needs as they did.

LIZ Cunningham wants her new Callide state member to have the strength to vote against party policies to support what Calliope needs.

Adding 20 years of State Government experience to the Calliope Central Bowls Club on Monday night, Ms Cunningham asked the five candidates on what they would do if they disagreed with their party, or the government.

The former independent member for Gladstone from 1995 - 2015, said she witnessed countless times her colleagues being forced vote against their community's wishes.

"I've seen parliament members vote contrary to their own personal morals, and what their community wanted," she said.

"It just tied these people in knots when they had to do it and that is not a democracy as far as I'm concerned."

Ms Cunningham, who held the balance of power between 1995-98, gave independent candidate Sandra Anderson two thumbs up when the she said she would always vote for what Calliope wanted.

She said the candidate's responses were "really good", and was pleased to hear they all said they would put Calliope's needs before their party's.

"My hope is when they are put under pressure they will actually put the community first, and the party as a secondary issue," she said.

Hot topics during the meet the candidates event were, as expected, the Calliope High School land, a bypass road to get truck and highway traffic away from the primary school and upgrades to Gladstone Monto Rd.

Calliope residents have five candidates to choose from, independent Ms Anderson, Katter's Australian Party's Robbie Radel, Labor's Darren Blackwood, Liberal National Party's Colin Boyce and Queensland Greens' Jaiben Baker.

But with four days left of the election campaign, Ms Cunningham still disagrees with the decision to move Calliope from the Gladstone electorate to Callide.

Now the township is more than an hour away from their State Government office in Biloela, instead of 30 minutes.

"The decision is flawed, it's based on numerical formula, whereas they should consider if it is a community of interest," Ms Cunningham said.

After listening to the candidates, Ms Cunningham's vote had changed "slightly".

Liz Cunningham was the first non-Labor MP to hold the Gladstone seat for more than 60 years