Calliope's link to the American Civil War

NO NAME: This unmarked grave at Calliope Cemetery is believed to be that of Antony Heinrich 'Henry' Zerbe (Anton Zerbe), who died in 1902. He was born in Germany in 1843 and served in the American Civil War (1861-1865) for two years. He returned to Germany before arriving in Queensland in 1864. Efforts are being made to find a descendant of Mr Zerbe so that actions can be taken to install a memorial plaque on his grave site.

NO NAME: This unmarked grave at Calliope Cemetery is believed to be that of Antony Heinrich 'Henry' Zerbe (Anton Zerbe), who died in 1902. He was born in Germany in 1843 and served in the American Civil War (1861-1865) for two years. He returned to Germany before arriving in Queensland in 1864. Efforts are being made to find a descendant of Mr Zerbe so that actions can be taken to install a memorial plaque on his grave site. Matt Harris

AMERICAN Civil War historian James Gray is on the hunt to find the descendants of a Calliope man who fought in the "War Between the States".

Mr Gray's goal is to properly honour the memory of Antony Heinrich "Henry" Zerbe (later known as Anton Zerbe), who who died on July 23, 1902 and was buried in Calliope Cemetery at an unmarked grave.

Born in Germany in 1843, Mr Zerbe participated in the American Civil War after enlisting on July 17, 1861 under the name of Anton Zerbe into the Company "C", 20th New York Infantry, and served for a period of two years before receiving an honourable discharge on June 1, 1863.

He married Emma Amelia Knippe and migrated to Queensland in 1864 where he became an Australian citizen and was naturalised in 1882.

Records show Mr Zerbe was involved in gold mining at Calliope and that his brother, Martin Zerbe, owned property at Taroom.

Mr Gray's notes indicate Mr Zerbe had seven children, three who were still living at the time of his death.

"For 117 years Mr Zerbe has lain in an unmarked grave, forgotten to the world, but I am working to acquire him a free bronze military memorial plaque for his grave site that will cost absolutely nothing," Mr Gray said.

"The memorial plaque will be specially made for him, depicting the fact that he was an Australian and the military service he rendered."

Calliope Cemetery. Matt Harris

Mr Gray said recent United States Department of Veterans Affairs changes meant he is required to find at least one descendant to move forward with the paperwork required to source a plaque.

"He had three living children when he died, so there is every reason to believe there are descendants living in the Calliope surrounding area," he said.

"He also had a brother, Mr Martin Zerbe, who served in WWI.

"I feel this is the least we can do for a forgotten Australian war veteran."

If you have any information please contact Mr Gray on 38013400 or email jamesmgray@bigpond.com or newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au.