Calliope's Garden Club growing with upgrades

WHAT'S a garden without a shed?

The Calliope Garden Club was growing used to having wheelbarrows and fertilisers stacked in their clubhouse but this week they finally got the shed of their dreams - after six years of waiting and relentless fundraising.

Calliope Garden Club secretary Mona Oliver said the green thumbs had been getting serious about a shed and now they had one it was the start of exciting new things to come for the club, including more celebrity gardeners to guest-speak.

Ms Oliver said the shed that cost thousands of dollars was bought with a helping hand from Bendigo Bank, selling sausages and raffles.

"We have about 60 members from Calliope, Gladstone, Boyne Island, Bororen and Mt Larcom who have helped raise the thousands of dollars required to build our new shed, which we are very proud of,” Ms Oliver said.

"Though our local Bendigo Bank has been wonderfully supportive for this and many aspects of our club grounds for many years.

"We won't have our club house filled with wheelbarrows any more.”

The gardening gurus have been spending most of their time growing vegetables, fruit, natives and roses in their garden but Ms Oliver said they were excited to finish decorating their clubhouse.

"Our gardens are designed to give pleasure to the community and we aim to eventually provide enough produce to share with the community,” she said.