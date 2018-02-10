Calliope welcomes medical centre re-opening

POSITIVELY THRILLED: Neville Spencer (left) and Alive Pharmacy's Clare Stone in August with the petition to reopen Calliope Medical Centre (file photo).

YESTERDAY'S confirmation the Calliope Medical Centre would be reopened in the coming weeks has been welcomed by the community.

While a spokeswoman for the Gladstone GP Super Clinic declined to comment at this point, she said the clinic would provide more information to the public "in the near future".

Alive Pharmacy Calliope owner Nick Loukas said the GP Super Clinic had taken over the lease for the centre and would be stepping in to the run the facility.

The reopening of the medical centre appears to have been a poorly kept secret, with other business owners at the shopping centre also saying they had been hearing rumours it would reopen for weeks.

Robyn Hamilton, owner of cafe Coffee Ink, said she was thrilled the medical centre would be openiing its doors again.

"It's such an essential resource for the community," she said.

"From a business perspective, we certainly need more of the tenancies occupied.

"I'm hoping it will have a positive flow-on effect."

Ms Hamilton said in an indirect way she had more customers with the medical centre open.

RE-OPENING: The sign on the door of Calliope Medical Centre. Christina Durighello

"We often have customers who have been fasting and need to have a cup of tea and some toast after giving blood in the morning," she said.

She said she thought the centre's pathology service had taken a hit as a result of the closure.

Linda Young, co-owner of Calliope Quality Meats, said she'd heard rumours of the reopening "flying around the shopping centre".

"I think that it will be great. Older people and families come here, it helps every business," she said.

The Observer understands the medical centre is still in the process of sourcing doctors, but will be reopening allied health services within the next few weeks.