'Hail of bullets': Calliope war veteran's humble enemy memories

SPENDING a year in Vietnamese jungles on the mission to search and destroy was not as bad as it sounded, according to one humble veteran.

Calliope RSL vice president Roy Marek said between 1967 and 1968, his infantry had nine contacts with the enemy.

"It wasn't much spread over the course of a year," Mr Marek said.

"And some of those contacts would go from 30 seconds to a day and a half.

"A couple of shots and that's it, all over, possibly someone was hit and someone wasn't."

Roy Marek: Veteran Roy Marek talks about his time in Vietnam in '67.

Joining the army when he was 17 years old, Mr Marek was deployed to Vietnam five years later, just nine weeks after marrying his wife.

The newly weds wrote letters to each other, which they still have 50 years later, giving the veteran stability during the conflict.

With no front line, Mr Marek said the war wasn't as simple as having an enemy in one spot and "goodies" in another.

"We were taken by helicopters and inserted in a clearing in the jungle," he said.

"You were always very toey when you jumped out of the helicopter that you would jump into a hail of bullets.

"We could have been inserted into a mob of Viet Cong and we never knew, it never happened as it turned out."

Regularly patrolling an area close to Nui Dat, Mr Marek said more often than not, the Viet Cong would run away from his platoon.

"Only once in that period (on Australia Day) they didn't run, they stayed and fought," he said.

"Which was a bit disappointing because we were used to them running away (and) this was first time we'd come in contact with North Vietnam regulars.

"They were a bit of a tougher unit."

Fast forward 49 years and six Vietnam veterans, including Mr Marek, went back to Vietnam to reunite with 25 of, what was, the enemy.

Mr Marek said they were initially estranged but began mingling despite language differences.

"They're all old now too," he said.

"The thing annoyed me most, they came in uniform and they could wear them, they were still slim enough."

When the troops weren't on a mission, they had spare time to drink beer, watch movies and listen to entertainers sent from Australia.

Although they didn't get a lot of spare time, Mr Marek said the troops enjoyed drinking the dirt cheap beer, costing 10c a can.

Mr Marek said prior to Vietnam, he spent time in Borneo with the Indonesian confrontation in 1965.

"The beauty is, it happens to you when you're so young, if you were older the affect would be worse," he said. "I was very homesick but it's sort of an adventure."

