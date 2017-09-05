Calliope to host its first country carnival

EXCITING: There will be horse races at Calliope as part of the first ever Country Carnival and Bush Race.

SEVEN months ago it was just an idea, says Tenielle Wode, the vice president of the P&C at Calliope State School.

But this weekend, an idea will become reality when the P&C holds Calliope's first ever Country Carnival and Bush Race.

The day and night family event at Calliope racecourse on Saturday will feature polocrosse, pony club and camp-draft displays, art and historical displays, a Kids Corner, novelty events, wood chops and much more.

There will be live entertainment including Hayley Marsten and The Shortfall.

At 6pm, the first of the horse races will start.

"It's all about making it fun and affordable for families," Ms Wode said.

The money raised will support Calliope State School and local not-for-profit groups.

The event is supported by the Calliope and District Community Bank Branch, Bendigo Bank, Gladstone Regional Council and The Observer.

Head to the Facebook page Calliope Country Carnival for tickets and more information.

Family passes are $10 for two adults and four children and single passes are $5.