Calliope sports facility taking shape

IN PROGRESS: The Calliope Multipurpose Sports Facility at Bunting Park is expected to be completed by next month. The $1.4 million development was a joint initiative between Gladstone Regional Council ($400,000) and the Queensland Government's Works for Queensland program ($1 million). Contributed

A NEW sporting facility for Calliope is on track to be completed next month.

The $1.4million Calliope Multipurpose Sports Facility at Bunting Park was flagged under the 2017-19 Works for Queensland funding round.

The project is a joint initiative between Gladstone Regional Council ($400,000) and the Queensland Government program ($1million).

Mayor Matt Burnett said it was exciting to see the project take shape.

"Sport and active living are an integral part of the Gladstone region, so it is fantastic to see the Calliope Multipurpose Sports Facility near completion," CrBurnett said.

"The facility will have an inside multisport court, catering kitchen, bathroom and change rooms.

"The project also incorporates a new sealed carpark."

Cr Burnett said the indoor sporting facility would have a big impact on the sporting experience of those in the Calliope area and surrounds.

"With the ability to host a multitude of sports, such as netball, volleyball and basketball, it will enhance not only the capability of our players, but their opportunity to have a 'one-stop shop sporting venue'," he said.

Cr Burnett said the multipurpose facility would also have the capacity to host functions, with an upgrade to the Calliope Roosters' clubhouse.

"I thank the Queensland Government and their Works for Queensland program for committing $1million to the $1.4million development," he said.

"I am proud of council's $400,000 commitment to this project and to ensuring community members have high-quality spaces to come, enjoy and engage with sport and active living."