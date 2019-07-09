Menu
GLADDY'S FAVOURITE: Calliope Electrical and Telecommunications owner Jeremy Lanzon.
Business

Calliope sparky voted Gladstone's favourite

Mark Zita
by
9th Jul 2019 1:00 PM
FOR Calliope electrician Jeremy Lanzon, staying grounded and connected to the community he serves has paid off.

His business, Calliope Electrical and Telecommunications, has been nominated as Gladstone's favourite electrician by a majority of The Observer's Facebook followers.

Mr Lanzon said he is very appreciative of the support from the community.

"A big thank you to everyone that has been so supportive (of us) - it was very surprising.

"We'll be extremely happy to continue working with them for many years to come.”

He attributed the positive response to his visibility within the Calliope community.

"We put a lot of focus in supporting the local community and trying to help it grow,” Mr Lanzon said.

His business supports various community events such as the Calliope Rodeo and Carols by Candlelight.

"It's a big part of the community out here,” he said.

Calliope Electrical and Telecommunications can be contacted on 0434933146.

Other businesses also got a mention in our poll, including DNA Electrical Calliope, Corfields Electrical, Webb Electrical, Gray Electrical and Air Conditioning, Cutuli Electrical and ADE Electrical.

Gladstone Observer

