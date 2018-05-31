Calliope small business recognised for role in community

Robyn Hamilton's business Coffee Ink in Calliope was announced as a winner of the 100 Faces of Small Business campaign.

IT'S the campaign that champions the faces behind local small business, and one of Calliope's best businesses has become an ambassador for the cause.

On Monday night, Coffee Ink was announced as a winner of the State Government's 100 Faces of Small Business campaign.

Coffee Ink owner Robyn Hamilton said her business was all about helping the community.

"I've really enjoyed watching my shop turn into something that only existed in my head a couple of years ago," she said.

"One of the great things about being in your own business is you have control of bringing that vision to life.

"I love watching my young staff who often come in quite shy and reserved, and haven't developed those customer service skills, and watch them follow my lead.

"It's lovely to see them come out of their shell and really start to engage and interact with their customers and enjoy it, and see and feel the value in actually making those connections."

Robyn worked as a social worker in mental health before taking the leap and establishing Coffee Ink in 2016.

Small business owners come from a range of different backgrounds, leading to diversity in the business community.

Robyn said she was motivated by her creative side and the drive to bring her grand visions to life, and took "the social worker within me into my business''.

"I'm really focused on relationships with customers, the staff and other business owners,'' she said.

"I think it's important that you develop that workplace culture, which does come from the top down."

