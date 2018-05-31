Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Robyn Hamilton's business Coffee Ink in Calliope was announced as a winner of the 100 Faces of Small Business campaign.
Robyn Hamilton's business Coffee Ink in Calliope was announced as a winner of the 100 Faces of Small Business campaign. Matt Taylor GLA300518BUSI
News

Calliope small business recognised for role in community

Matt Taylor
by
31st May 2018 8:04 AM

IT'S the campaign that champions the faces behind local small business, and one of Calliope's best businesses has become an ambassador for the cause.

On Monday night, Coffee Ink was announced as a winner of the State Government's 100 Faces of Small Business campaign.

Coffee Ink owner Robyn Hamilton said her business was all about helping the community.

"I've really enjoyed watching my shop turn into something that only existed in my head a couple of years ago," she said.

"One of the great things about being in your own business is you have control of bringing that vision to life.

"I love watching my young staff who often come in quite shy and reserved, and haven't developed those customer service skills, and watch them follow my lead.

"It's lovely to see them come out of their shell and really start to engage and interact with their customers and enjoy it, and see and feel the value in actually making those connections."

Robyn worked as a social worker in mental health before taking the leap and establishing Coffee Ink in 2016.

Small business owners come from a range of different backgrounds, leading to diversity in the business community.

Robyn said she was motivated by her creative side and the drive to bring her grand visions to life, and took "the social worker within me into my business''.

"I'm really focused on relationships with customers, the staff and other business owners,'' she said.

"I think it's important that you develop that workplace culture, which does come from the top down."

Photos from the Queensland Small Business Week Regional Round Table Seminar held at The Oaks on page 10.

Related Items

competitions events government departments regional business small busines
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Micro-businesses trending up in Gladstone region

    Micro-businesses trending up in Gladstone region

    News We look at some of the stats from GCCI's latest survey.

    Home destroyed by fire removed three months later

    Home destroyed by fire removed three months later

    News An excavator was brought in to demolish the old Queenslander.

    Gladstone's Filipino bakery keeps it small and sweet

    Gladstone's Filipino bakery keeps it small and sweet

    News She's got a menu that's hard to resist.

    Tannum SHS students build human-powered vehicles

    Tannum SHS students build human-powered vehicles

    News The innovative students took line honours at Yeppoon.

    Local Partners