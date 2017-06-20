Calliope shopping centre alarm set off due to 'small fire'

A FIRE CREW responding to an automatic fire alarm at Calliope Shopping Centre has called off back-up after finding a small wooden pallet on fire in the car park.

Three fire crews were originally dispatched to the scene after the alarm was triggered and a subsequent 000 caller reported a large amount of smoke.

The first fire crew arrived on the scene at 2.57pm and called off the remaining two trucks.

"It was putting up a bit of smoke in the area, and that smoke did spread to a room (in the complex)," a QFES spokesperson said.

"(But) it was low-level enough for (the first crew) to just worry about it themselves.

"There were no evacuations in the area... they've reset the alarm as well."