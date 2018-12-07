Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating after two suspected deaths took place at Calliope Caravan Park, late on Thursday afternoon, 6 December 2018.
Police are investigating after two suspected deaths took place at Calliope Caravan Park, late on Thursday afternoon, 6 December 2018. Matt Taylor GLA071218CVAN
News

Calliope: 'Shocked' at deaths

Mark Zita
by
7th Dec 2018 4:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS at a Calliope caravan park have expressed their shock at the deaths of a 63 year old man, and a 60-year old woman.

A park resident, who did not wish to be named, said the pair were both "long term residents of the park and very nice people.”

Another resident took in a dog that allegedly belonged to one of the deceased, in order to find a new home for the animal.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The man was found by a nearby resident bloodied and with severe injuries outside his caravan on Thursday afternoon.

Police were soon called at around five o'clock, with the man transported to Gladstone Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Investigators soon found the woman with severe injuries inside her caravan, and later, a tomahawk-like axe nearby.

A 64-year old man is in custody and assisting police with their enquiries.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged by police to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or PoliceLink on 131 444.

More Stories

calliope caravan park gladstone crime queensland police service suspected death
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Humour Column: Wetting myself in public felt so good

    premium_icon Humour Column: Wetting myself in public felt so good

    News 'I'm a bit worried about this drought and all these fires, because I've seen some really terrible floods start out this way.'

    Suspicious deaths: Axe found near crime scene in Calliope

    premium_icon Suspicious deaths: Axe found near crime scene in Calliope

    Crime "Both scenes were quite horrific for police and emergency services."

    Fishing with Daz: Wild week of weather changes

    Fishing with Daz: Wild week of weather changes

    News He tells you where to wet a line this weekend.

    'Friendly-natured': Seized bull terriers given second chance

    premium_icon 'Friendly-natured': Seized bull terriers given second chance

    Crime "All our little friends are now clean, fed, and living in comfort.

    Local Partners