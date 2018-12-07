Calliope: 'Shocked' at deaths

Police are investigating after two suspected deaths took place at Calliope Caravan Park, late on Thursday afternoon, 6 December 2018.

Police are investigating after two suspected deaths took place at Calliope Caravan Park, late on Thursday afternoon, 6 December 2018. Matt Taylor GLA071218CVAN

RESIDENTS at a Calliope caravan park have expressed their shock at the deaths of a 63 year old man, and a 60-year old woman.

A park resident, who did not wish to be named, said the pair were both "long term residents of the park and very nice people.”

Another resident took in a dog that allegedly belonged to one of the deceased, in order to find a new home for the animal.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The man was found by a nearby resident bloodied and with severe injuries outside his caravan on Thursday afternoon.

Police were soon called at around five o'clock, with the man transported to Gladstone Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Investigators soon found the woman with severe injuries inside her caravan, and later, a tomahawk-like axe nearby.

A 64-year old man is in custody and assisting police with their enquiries.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged by police to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or PoliceLink on 131 444.