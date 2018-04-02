Calliope SES prepare for wet weather

Home-owners enjoying a long break this weekend should also take the opportunity to prepare their families and homes for potential heavy rain.

Heavy falls are expected along the east coast ex-tropical cyclone Iris tracks south and west, inundating communities from Townsville to Yeppoon.

SES veteran volunteer, Brian Pitt, said it was better to be prepared for the worst even if the predicted rains don't arrive.

We've got a pile of sandbags on standby to divert water from low level areas, and we've prepared tarps and chainsaws as well, just in case.

The Calliope SES has 52 trained volunteers ready to help the community cope with storm and flood damage and other emergencies.

The SES can be contacted on 132 500 but if it is a life-threatening emergency call Triple Zero (000) immediately.