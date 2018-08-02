Calliope SES practice vertical rescues at 1770 headland

VERTICAL rescues are definitely not for the faint hearted.

SES group leader Brian Pitt says you have to be a very special person to be able to help rescue someone off a cliff face.

"We've had to scale drop-offs as high as 76 metres at Kroombit Tops," he said.

"But some of the cliffs in that area are as high as 200 metres.

"The cliff rescue members take it very seriously, they have to be mentally and physically attuned and work together well as a team."

The vertical rescue team is made up of six members based at Calliope.

"They're the only SES team in Gladstone region with the qualification," Mr Pitt said.

All training is provided by the SES.

"It's very rigorous, it can take a few years for a member to get that level of qualification."

LONG DROP: (L) Ben Warner assists Gerard Lanzon during the training exercise

In spite of three members having industry training, Mr Pitt said outdoor rescues held a higher degree of difficulty.

"In industrial places there are lifting lugs and fixed engineering points to tie onto," he said.

"Outdoors we have to use trees and other natural hold-fasts and often work at night.

"Unfortunately emergency services don't work in offices so we have to be prepared for anything."

Mr Pitt said the team had been called out several times in the past few years.

"We've had to rescue people on Mount Larcom, steep banks of the Calliope River and search the bases of sea cliffs looking for people lost at sea," he said.

He said the group was also used for putting tarps over storm or cyclone-damaged roofs.

"Working-at-heights qualifications allow you to work on most roofs," Mr Pitt said.

"But once the roof pitch goes beyond 20 degrees, like it is on a lot of old Queenslanders, that's when you'll need the vertical rescue team."

The group trains on Thursday nights at 4 Menzies St, Calliope, from 7-9pm.

If heights are your thing, Mr Pitt added the group was also in need of new members.

"People who can assist with land search and boat operations," he said.

"Just call the regional office on 49384999, Calliope on 49757585 or the Calliope SES Official Facebook page.