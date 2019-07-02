Calliope school's foundation principal named

EXCITING: Calliope's new high school is beginning to take shape. (INSET) Peter Stansfield has been confirmed as the foundation principal.

PETER Stansfield has been announced as the foundation principal for the new $66 million Calliope high school, opening next year.

Mr Stansfield is currently the principal at Barcaldine State School, and he has previously worked at Alpha and Alligator Creek state

schools.

He said he was excited about the challenge in leading a brand-new school.

"I love country schools - in my early days of teaching I worked at Cunnamulla State School and it was there I developed a love for country schools and country people," Mr Stansfield said.

"For the rest of this year I will work closely with the local community to develop our curriculum, helping to design the school uniform, logo and coat of arms and a whole range of tasks that need to be done before a new school opens.

"I'm looking forward to establishing a school that will offer great teaching expertise and signature programs and also cater for the needs of the community."

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said Mr Stansfield's appointment was an exciting milestone.

"I'M HAPPY to see someone with as much experience as Peter chosen to lead the school, and I'd like to congratulate Peter and welcome him to our community," Mr Butcher said.

"The Palaszczuk Government saved the school land that was slated for sale by the former LNP Government in 2013, so to be able to now say that we have a half-built school with a principal onboard is amazing."

There are about 360 state secondary students living in Calliope and nearby areas.

Most of them attend Gladstone or Toolooa high schools and some attend Tannum Sands State High or receive distance education.

"Building a high school in Calliope students' own backyard is great news for them and their families," he said.

Education Minister Grace Grace said 200 students in Years 7 and 8 will walk through the gates in 2020.

The first stage of development will feature an admin building, science labs, classrooms, a resource centre and a multi-purpose hall.

Construction will continue with the second stage of the school expected to be ready for the 2022 school year.

"The school will grow by approximately 100 students per year to approximately 800 students over the longer term," Ms Grace said.

Expressions of interest for enrolments open on Monday, July 15.

Parents can register their interest by emailing cqcommunications@qed.qld.gov.au.

For more information on the new Calliope secondary school, visit: qed.qld.gov.au/ programs-initiatives/det/ buildingeducation/new- schools-for-2020.