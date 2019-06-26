Menu
COMMUNITY WORK: Calliope State School has received a commendation for its work in Queensland's 2019 Showcase Awards for Excellence in Schools. Previous picture of Denise and Bruce Morcombe with Calliope students about life education skills about personal and cyber safety.
News

Calliope school wins recognition

by Glen Porteous
26th Jun 2019 8:40 AM
CALLIOPE State School has received a commendation for its work in Queensland's 2019 Showcase Awards for Excellence in Schools.

It was recognised in the RemServ Showcase Award for Excellence in Parent and Community Engagement: Calliope State School RotaKids - small kids, big impact.

Education Minister Grace Grace recently announced 36 regional winners for the showcase awards.

"I wish the regional award winners all the best as they compete in the next round to potentially become state finalists of the Showcase Awards, announced on July 29,” Ms Grace said.

Ms Grace said the quality of submissions was exceptional and the awards were extremely competitive.

Now in the 20th year, the Showcase Awards are widely regarded as the most prestigious educational awards in Queensland, showcasing excellence in education, innovation and leadership.

The state-wide submissions represented 178 state schools.

The regional winners and 43 commendation recipients will share in $93,500 worth of development grants to further the schools' initiatives.

The winners will be named at a gala dinner in Brisbane on October 25.

    • 26th Jun 2019 9:00 AM