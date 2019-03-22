Calliope Roosters confident ahead of tough Valleys test

TRY-SCORING MACHINE: Calliope Roosters' Sam Pengelly was the leading try scorer in reserve grade last season.

TRY-SCORING MACHINE: Calliope Roosters' Sam Pengelly was the leading try scorer in reserve grade last season. Matt Taylor GLA140718LEAG

RUGBY LEAGUE: Calliope Roosters will open their 2019 account tomorrow night in one of six home games this season.

The Roosters received a Round 1 bye in the Gladstone Rugby League competition last weekend.

But they will host Valleys at Bunting Park in what is shaping as a big day tomorrow of junior and senior action starting at 9.30am.

Club president Cameron Masters said Division 1 coach Brad Eggmolesse had the team well prepared.

"It'll be interesting because it's a new-look team with a lot of new players from different clubs and old players returning," Masters said.

"It's going to be good to have our first hit-out and see how we go."

The Roosters will need to take their game to another level this season in Division 1 having played reserve grade in the Rockhampton Rugby League extended competition in previous seasons.

"I think we'll go alright - we have some quality players," Masters said.

"There's a few guys from reserve grade that will step up this year and still a lot of us who played reserve grade last year that will stay in that team."

Calliope will try to tame a Valleys outfit that cruised to a 52-4 win against Wallabys in Round 1.

The Diehards ran in nine tries last weekend including doubles to Mason Collette, Isaiah McGarrow and David West.

"Valleys are looking like the team to beat at the moment," said Masters, who will play in Division 2.

"It's good to get them first up to see where we are at for the season."

Ricky Noy in action for the Miriam Vale Magpies last season. He'll play for Calliope in the GRL Division 1 competition this season. Mike Richards GLA190718MRLT

Masters said the Roosters would have their own attacking weapons ready to fire.

"We've got our returning players like Tom Dahl and Hayden Caughey and a couple from Miriam Vale in Ricky Noy and Chris Lambert," he said.

"Sam Pengelly and Aaron Jensen who played reserve grade last year will return.

"Sam was the leading try scorer in reserve grade last year so hopefully he keeps scoring them in A-grade."

Masters said Noy would line-up in the halves and was likely to be the focal point of the Roosters' attack.