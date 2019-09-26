Calliope Rodeo promises to be a bucking great time

THE young guns will take centre stage when the annual Calliope Rodeo gets underway tomorrow night.

One of the most popular events on the region’s calendar, the two-night event bucks off from 5pm tomorrow and Calliope Rodeo Association secretary Cathryn Stringer said the mini bulls would provide plenty of highlights on opening night.

“The mini bulls are a new concept for junior competitors ranging between eight to 14,” Ms Stringer said.

“They are literally mini bulls — a smaller breed of bull but still a fully-grown adult.

“It’s super exciting to watch the young guys get in there and buck out these little bulls.

“The hype of a rodeo is always about your open bull riders and these guys are the pint-size equivalent.”

The serious action starts on Saturday with gates opening from 1pm.

Action from the 2018 Calliope Rodeo.

The main rodeo action will have more than $20,000 in prize money on offer and is likely to attract riders from all corners of Central Queensland and beyond.

“That’s the aim of the game — the more competitors you can draw the bigger the show and better the atmosphere,” Ms Stringer said.

“We have local competitors from Miriam Vale, get people from Biloela coming to watch and competitors from as far away as Brisbane.”

Other attractions include wood chopping, chainsaw racing and a truck show featuring some impressive big rigs.

The truck show replaces the ute muster which featured last year.

Ms Stringer said the community spirit was always a highlight of the rodeo.

“That spirit really contributes to the success of the event,” she said.

“Even the sponsors we get are very involved in the community and help each other.

“It makes it a really well-run event.”

Food, drink and free camping will also be available with local band RedThorn playing on both nights after the rodeo action ends. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for pensioners and high school children while entry is free for kids under 12. The event continues until midnight both nights.