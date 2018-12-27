Calliope RLFC to raise funds for fireys

(L-R) Troy, Cooper and Samuel Olive with Rafe Corbett and Anthony Mayers from Calliope Roosters Junior Rugby League Club are hosting a 6-a-side charity cricket competition in January.

THE CALLIOPE Junior Roosters RLFC will hold a charity six-a-side cricket match to raise money for the local Rural Fire Brigades on January 19.

President Anthony Mayers said the club committee wanted to give back to the community after the recent bushfires.

"The rugby league committee got together a few weeks ago, and wanted to do something to help out after all the work the rural fireys put in to the recent fires," Mr Mayers said.

"We got a lot of families from Mount Larcom and Ambrose way that were affected.

"We decided to come up with a six-a-side cricket fundraiser."

It's an open tournament, so anyone can form a team to enter the competition.

"You just need six players, and if you want to nominate your team, please contact the Calliope Junior Rugby League Facebook page," Mr Mayers said.

The cost of registration is $60, which is around $10 per player.

In addition, the fee is waived for emergency services teams who want to participate.

"We're slowly making contact with all the Rural Fire Brigades," Mr Mayers said.

"I think they will embrace it, hopefully come out and enter a side, have a hit and have a good afternoon."

It won't be just a cricket match; there will be inflatable rides, waterslide, other games for little children and the bar and canteen will be open during the match.

"We also got some live music locked in at the night-time, kicking off at 6pm and going until 10pm," Mr Mayers said.

They are also looking more people to volunteer for the event.

All proceeds will go directly to the Rural Fire Brigades.