Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Calliope parents ready for a fight with LNP

SCHOOL VISION: Calliope mothers Rebecca Smith, Tina Skyring and Amelia Dahlter look out at the block of land slated for the school.
SCHOOL VISION: Calliope mothers Rebecca Smith, Tina Skyring and Amelia Dahlter look out at the block of land slated for the school. Julia Bartrim
Julia Bartrim
by

CALLIOPE mother-of-three Rebecca Smith, said the LNP would have a fight on its hands if it did not back building a high school at Calliope.

"I've got no doubt that the Calliope community is very strong, you won't see us go down without a fight," she said after a press conference held yesterday by the ALP.

Ms Smith said if LNP candidate Colin Boyce failed to commit to the high school proposal: "There goes my vote."

She and her family moved to Calliope two years ago.

"We chose this area because of the infrastructure that was planned to go here," Ms Smith said.

"For us it's really important that this school goes ahead, we love our community here."

Mother-of-two Tina Skyring said it wasn't just Calliope children who would be affected.

"It's also the Boyne Valley and Monto area, they're robbed of being able to do after-school activities because they are not getting home until 4.30-5pm," she said.

ALP candidate for Callide Darren Blackwood said "these people have been screaming for a high school for a long time".

"The forecast growth in Calliope has warranted a high school, it has to be built," he said.

Mr Blackwood said he's "very disappointed" by the comments made by LNP candidate Colin Boyce on Tuesday.

"He's not listening to the people of Calliope," he said.

Mr Boyce on Tuesday refused to commit the LNP to building the school.

He said under a Tim Nicholls-led LNP government the Queensland Schools Planning Commission would decide whether Calliope needed the high school.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher attended the press conference to support Mr Blackwood.

"That same commission the LNP are talking about (reinstating), they knocked this block of land back and put it up for sale," he said.

Mr Butcher said the figures used by the commission to assess the need for the school were "flawed".

"We are sending nearly 600 kids into Gladstone every day from Calliope ... the numbers (the commission arrived at) didn't capture the surrounding areas around Calliope, even up to Mount Larcom," he said.

Topics:  alp callide calliope high school

Gladstone Observer

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

WHAT DO YOU THINK? Call for weight-loss to be public

WHAT DO YOU THINK? Call for weight-loss to be public

Bariatric surgery needs to be offered in Gladstone to help fix Central Queensland's obesity crisis.

BARRA BONANZA: More fish to catch for anglers

Mt Larcom State School student Georgina Douglas.

Mt Larcom students help raise important fish for dam

GRAGM to hold a free art workshop

SIGN UP FAST: Elena Korotkaia is on hand to help you with your workshop booking.

Join the discussion on quality arts and cultural engagement.

Mum calls cops for help but too embarrassed to open front door

A Gladstone resident was told to take more care when calling police for help, after her actions landed her in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Resident told to take care calling cops after actions lead to court.

Local Partners