Calliope parents ready for a fight with LNP

SCHOOL VISION: Calliope mothers Rebecca Smith, Tina Skyring and Amelia Dahlter look out at the block of land slated for the school.

SCHOOL VISION: Calliope mothers Rebecca Smith, Tina Skyring and Amelia Dahlter look out at the block of land slated for the school. Julia Bartrim

CALLIOPE mother-of-three Rebecca Smith, said the LNP would have a fight on its hands if it did not back building a high school at Calliope.

"I've got no doubt that the Calliope community is very strong, you won't see us go down without a fight," she said after a press conference held yesterday by the ALP.

Ms Smith said if LNP candidate Colin Boyce failed to commit to the high school proposal: "There goes my vote."

She and her family moved to Calliope two years ago.

"We chose this area because of the infrastructure that was planned to go here," Ms Smith said.

"For us it's really important that this school goes ahead, we love our community here."

Mother-of-two Tina Skyring said it wasn't just Calliope children who would be affected.

"It's also the Boyne Valley and Monto area, they're robbed of being able to do after-school activities because they are not getting home until 4.30-5pm," she said.

ALP candidate for Callide Darren Blackwood said "these people have been screaming for a high school for a long time".

"The forecast growth in Calliope has warranted a high school, it has to be built," he said.

Mr Blackwood said he's "very disappointed" by the comments made by LNP candidate Colin Boyce on Tuesday.

"He's not listening to the people of Calliope," he said.

Mr Boyce on Tuesday refused to commit the LNP to building the school.

He said under a Tim Nicholls-led LNP government the Queensland Schools Planning Commission would decide whether Calliope needed the high school.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher attended the press conference to support Mr Blackwood.

"That same commission the LNP are talking about (reinstating), they knocked this block of land back and put it up for sale," he said.

Mr Butcher said the figures used by the commission to assess the need for the school were "flawed".

"We are sending nearly 600 kids into Gladstone every day from Calliope ... the numbers (the commission arrived at) didn't capture the surrounding areas around Calliope, even up to Mount Larcom," he said.