Calliope musician's famous days in country music

Emily Pidgeon
| 5th Apr 2017 5:13 PM
Stu Watson played with Slim Dusty for a year, then with Slims daughter Ann for a bit before playing in the Bullamakanka band for 35 years which wrote Home Among The Gumtrees.
Stu Watson played with Slim Dusty for a year, then with Slims daughter Ann for a bit before playing in the Bullamakanka band for 35 years which wrote Home Among The Gumtrees. Mike Richards GLA050417VIOLIN

AN innocent bottle of wine sent Stuart Watson on a journey he'll never forget.

When he was in his early 20s, Watson was chosen to tour with Slim Dusty after a man walked into a bottle shop and made a passing comment to Watson's friend about how he couldn't find a good violinist in Australia.

"I went in and met Slim and had brief rehearsals with Slim one on one," Watson said. "The rest was history."

Watson had been playing "wild and free" rock and roll, making it a change to the classic country music Slim was famous for.

Watson said Slim's music wasn't written, so he had to learn everything through sound.

"I had been immersed in the culture of the old circus culture," he said. "Slim and Joy (Slim's wife) were very akin to a very country aristocracy."

With Slim only choosing new band members two weeks before touring, Watson said he toured with Slim for a year, deeming it a great educational opportunity.

 

"We toured quite hard, on average it would have been six towns, six shows a week," he said.

Watson said he was paid $600 a week plus expenses and motel breakfasts, which in today's terms would be about $3500 a week.

"There was one condition, long hair had to come off and we were required to wear matching table cloth shirts," he said.

 

TOURING: Stuart Watson (far left) with Slim Dusty and the band he toured with in about 1976.
TOURING: Stuart Watson (far left) with Slim Dusty and the band he toured with in about 1976. Contributed.

The musician said Slim and Joy also had other unusual requests on tour.

"Green was considered very bad luck, there wasn't allowed to be any green motor vehicles on tour," Watson said.

The musician said he got to know Slim very well but there was a certain distance between Slim and the band.

With Joy "ruling with an iron fist", the musicians were kept under control until the day they walked into a milk bar without removing their hats.

"There was often curious meetings of cultures between professional city views and the Slim Dusty enterprise ... we couldn't take it anymore," Watson said.

After a stint performing with Slim's daughter in the Anne Kirkpatrick Band in 1977, Watson was invited to join the band Bullamakanka.

"That turned into a 35-year marathon," he said. "We had six golden guitars and a big hit Home Among The Gumtrees ... it was a hit impossible to repeat."

Having paved a successful career, Watson still performs with bands regularly around the region including Apple Cider Band.

Watson will be performing with another violinist in Ubobo on April 29.

Gladstone Observer




