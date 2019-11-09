Calliope mum’s sensitive approach to skin care

Emma Grant with her two sons Nathan and Hudson who inspired the creation of her business, 'Suds and Soy.'

CALLIOPE’S Emma Grant formed her natural soap and candle business after struggling to find products suited to the sensitive skin of her two sons.

Nathan had mildly sensitive skin, and her second son Hudson had extremely sensitively skin.

“With Hudson we tried it all. Not much would get along with his skin,” Mrs Grant said.

“There were months of eczema and outbreaks. I have always loved being creative and making my own soaps seemed like a new craft that could be very beneficial to my kids.”

The quest to make products free of chemicals and toxins involved a year of research and trialling suppliers.

“It was surprising and concerning to see the amount of synthetic and petrochemicals in our bathing products,” she said.

“A lot of candles and similar products give off nasty toxins as they contain petroleum and paraffin.”

The venture has developed into something beyond Mrs Grant’s expectations.

“After starting to make my own soaps and candles I was asked by family and friends if they could use it too, which then started Suds and Soy,” she said.

She trialled suppliers from the Gold Coast, Sydney and Perth in her search for the highest quality ingredients.

Suds and Soy products (PHOTO: Trudi Bartley)

“I love supporting local businesses (but) unfortunately I can’t get all my ingredients local,” she said.

“I have teamed up with a local woodcrafter to help design and make bath boxes for hampers, soap holders and display stands; local printers for label printing; and a talented local photographer, Trudi Bartley, for some beautiful photos.”

Mrs Grant has been officially in business for five months and she has seen Suds and Soy transform dramatically, along with her client base.

Suds and Soy has local customers in Calliope, Gladstone and Tannum, but posts products as far as Rockhampton, Biloela, Emerald and Bundaberg.

Mrs Grant is keen to enhance her line of natural, non-toxic merchandise.

“I like to use quality essential oils for their skin benefits and therapeutic qualities,” she said.

She said it was rewarding to be of benefit to so many.

“I’m so grateful to my beautiful customers who have allowed me to grow and continue this venture,” she said.

“I love connecting with clients and forming a relationship, hearing their stories and hearing amazing feedback on products of mine they’ve used that have worked for their skin.

“I am excited to keep working on new recipes to expand the range, continue growing the gift pamper packs and to start attending some local markets next year.”

