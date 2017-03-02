'Sad state of affairs': Man's desperate search for Hannah Cook

MUCH LOVED: Emergency services came together to search for Calliope local Hannah Cook on Tuesday.

ONE Calliope local described the death of Hannah Cook as a "tragedy" that would not just be felt in Calliope but by "everyone in the region".

On Tuesday after police, RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service and members of the State Emergency Service searched for Ms Cook for up to 26 hours, her body was found at Catfish Creek, just off the Dawson Hwy near Mount Alma.

The mother of two had been missing since Monday after she dropped one of her young children off at a Gladstone school at 9am.

But concerns for Ms Cook's welfare began when she didn't arrive to pick up her child from school.

"It's just a tragedy...the community will struggle to make sense of this," the Calliope local said, who asked to remain anonymous.

"It's heart wrenching and what makes it worse is that she was a mother.

"But what the community needs to know is that there is help at hand."

After police found Ms Cook's vehicle, which was parked at Catfish Creek, emergency services and locals joined in the search for the missing mum.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter Service air crewman Dave Paterson said he was tasked by police to conduct an aerial search of the Calliope River area, however, after an hour-and-a-half of searching, the crew were unable to find Ms Cook.

"We were just tasked to locate her in whatever situation she was in (but) we didn't locate anything because it was extremely hard to see through the scrub around Catfish Creek," Mr Paterson said.

"It was a sad state of affairs ... we don't like going out on these jobs.

"It's the worst possible scenario, especially because there are a couple of kids left behind ... maybe if she had her own support network it wouldn't have come to this."

Mr Paterson said individual crew members were affected by traumatic events differently and that professional counselling was available to his crew.

"If we've got issues with work we deal with a lot of it in house with debriefings and a friendship network," he said.

After speaking to the immediate family of Ms Cook, acting head of Gladstone Criminal Investigations Branch Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Lindsay confirmed Ms Cook's body had been found.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding Ms Cook's death.