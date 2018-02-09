BREAKING: Medical Centre to re-open in Calliope

DOCTOR WHO?: The search for doctors to staff the centre is now on.

DOCTOR WHO?: The search for doctors to staff the centre is now on. Kevin Farmer

CALLIOPE residents shocked by the sudden closure of their medical centre last year will soon be able to breathe a sigh of relief.

Councillor Desley O'Grady has confirmed the Calliope Medical Centre will be re-opening soon.

Alive Pharmacy Calliope owner Nick Loukas said the Gladstone GP Super Clinic has taken over the lease for the centre and will be stepping in to run the facility.

"They are still in the process of sourcing doctors, but they are opening allied health services shortly (in the next couple of weeks) and as soon as they can source doctors they'll open," he said.

"We're very happy and thankful Gladstone Super Clinic have gone out on a limb."

RE-OPENING: The sign on the door of Calliope Medical Centre. Christina Durighello

Calliope Medical Centre closed in August last year, leaving residents shocked and worried and sparking a petition to return GP services to the small town.

The closure came as a result of an ongoing struggle to attract GPs to the area.

