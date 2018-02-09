Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

BREAKING: Medical Centre to re-open in Calliope

DOCTOR WHO?: The search for doctors to staff the centre is now on.
DOCTOR WHO?: The search for doctors to staff the centre is now on. Kevin Farmer
Julia Bartrim
by

CALLIOPE residents shocked by the sudden closure of their medical centre last year will soon be able to breathe a sigh of relief.

Councillor Desley O'Grady has confirmed the Calliope Medical Centre will be re-opening soon.

Alive Pharmacy Calliope owner Nick Loukas said the Gladstone GP Super Clinic has taken over the lease for the centre and will be stepping in to run the facility.

"They are still in the process of sourcing doctors, but they are opening allied health services shortly (in the next couple of weeks) and as soon as they can source doctors they'll open," he said.

"We're very happy and thankful Gladstone Super Clinic have gone out on a limb."

 

RE-OPENING: The sign on the door of Calliope Medical Centre.
RE-OPENING: The sign on the door of Calliope Medical Centre. Christina Durighello

Calliope Medical Centre closed in August last year, leaving residents shocked and worried and sparking a petition to return GP services to the small town.

The closure came as a result of an ongoing struggle to attract GPs to the area.

Keep an eye on gladstoneobserver.com.au today for updates as details emerge.

Topics:  calliope calliope medical centre regional medicine

Gladstone Observer
Shorten's plans for Gladstone's blue collar jobs

Shorten's plans for Gladstone's blue collar jobs

Bill Shorten wants to see manufacturing in Gladstone and would support a potential R&D precinct.

Brand new Gladstone business too deep in debt to continue

Nigel Kocks has been forced to close down his business 'The Tender Centre'

A serious downturn in business has forced a Gladstone shop to close.

Veolia pleads guilty two years after worker's tragic death

Veolia Environmental Services has been evacuated after a concrete kiln exploded. Photo Campbell Gellie / The Observer

Veolia pleaded guilty today following the death of Mark Chapelhow.

'No blame falls on him': Magistrate condemns Veolia's fatal flaw

WORKPLACE DEATH: Police and firefighters examined the gas kiln that exploded killing senior worker Mark Chapelhow, 31, in October, 2015.

Veolia Environmental Services has been fined $200,000 for the death.

Local Partners