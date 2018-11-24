Calliope man returns to Gladstone on $49 million super yacht

Jason and Anthony Hodgson in front of superyacht Endless Summer, which docked in Gladstone on 23 November 2018.

Jason and Anthony Hodgson in front of superyacht Endless Summer, which docked in Gladstone on 23 November 2018. Matt Taylor GLA231118YACHT

ANTHONY Hodgson arrived back in Gladstone in style on Friday morning piloting the $49 million dollar super yacht 'Endless Summer'.

The ex-Calliope resident, who is now based in Florida, was greeted by his brother Jason, family and friends at the MIPEC dock on Friday morning.

"25 years ago Jason was working on trawlers and I was washing dishes on Green Island," Mr Hodgson said.

"When I came back to Gladstone, mum gave me an ad from the paper for a deckhand job aboard Reef Adventurer 2 on the Heron Island run."

Jason and Anthony Hodgson with Anthony's son Josh on the bridge of superyacht Endless Summer, which docked in Gladstone on 23 November 2018. Matt Taylor GLA231118YACHT

Mr Hodgson did his sea time and earned his tickets before leaving Australia to go backpacking.

"After two years I ran out of money and started working on yachts in the Mediterranean and America," he said.

"My two year backpacking trip turned into 25 years of living overseas.

"I've been working for my current boss, a commercial property developer from Texas for 14 years.

"We launched Endless Summer in Seattle in 2017."

Superyacht Endless Summer, which docked in Gladstone on 23 November 2018. Matt Taylor GLA231118YACHT

The vessel is just shy of 50 metres long, weighs 499 tonnes, cruises at 12 knots using 400 litres of fuel per hour and has a complement of nine crew on-board.

The yacht was just under the minimum requirements to enter the marina.

"There's a 50 metre threshold limit and in some places it's based on tonnage," Mr Hodgson said.

"We cover both of those by being 49.9 metres long and 499 tonnes.

"Otherwise we would have had to take a pilot on board to enter this berth.

"MIPEC were good enough to offer us this fixed dock with good bollards, water and power."

Jason and Anthony Hodgson in front of superyacht Endless Summer, which docked in Gladstone on 23 November 2018. Matt Taylor GLA231118YACHT

Mr Hodgson said the current destination is New Guinea before sailing on to Indonesia.

"The owner will be joining us for a diving holiday in Indonesia," Mr Hodgson said.

"I pay him a lot of money to do this job."

Endless Summer will be sailing out of Gladstone at 10am this morning.