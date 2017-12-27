Calliope JP recognised for 50 years' service

COMMUNITY SERVICE: Daryl Turner was recognised for his 50 years of service as a Justice of the Peace, at a small presentation ceremony earlier this month. Mr Turner has held the role since he was 22 years old.

A CALLIOPE man has received recognition for 50 years service as a justice of the peace, with the presentation of a certificate and medallion this month.

Daryl Turner first started the role on February 14, 1966, the same day as the introduction of decimal currency.

He said he decided to take on the responsibility after struggling to find a JP in the area.

"Years ago in Rockhampton I was looking for a JP to sign something and could hardly find anyone," Mr Turner said.

"I thought to myself, I wonder how you become a JP?

"Some friends told me you have to go through a member of parliament who has to recommend you, then you fill out the forms and the police come and do some checks.

"That process takes about 12 months."

Having gone through the process without telling family, Mr Turner remembers giving his mother quite a scare.

"I was working on the railway when my mother rang me and said 'what have you done'," he said.

"I've just had police here asking questions about you and there's two more going up the street asking the neighbours.

"I had applied to be a JP and never told my mum."

Mr Turner said not much about the role had changed during 50 years.

He did, however, have to attend a TAFE course in 1996 and sit an exam to keep his skills up to date.

The short course involved attending a weekly class for 10 weeks.

Mr Turner said he still enjoyed the role which sees him witnessing signatures on a range of forms, including applications, wills, divorce settlements and even police search warrants.

But with great power comes great responsibility.

"You don't just sign a search warrant, you have to ask why they want it," Mr Turner said.

"Ask what makes them think there's drugs or stolen property there.

"You have to make sure it's fair dinkum."

While Mr Turner said he never expected to operate for so long in the role, he described it as a great achievement.

He said it was a privilege to be able to help locals in the area where he grew up.

"You give back to the community and you do a justice to them," Mr Turner said.

"Because I know what it's like to be running around looking for people.

"Not many people in those days were acting as JPs.

"If I can manage another eight years, I'm looking forward to reaching 60 (years service)."