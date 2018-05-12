Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NOT HAPPY: Man Mick Gunston believes council are to blame for the rise in snakes, after not tending to Jaycees Park. INSET: The last time the park was mowed
NOT HAPPY: Man Mick Gunston believes council are to blame for the rise in snakes, after not tending to Jaycees Park. INSET: The last time the park was mowed Matt Taylor GLA110518MICK
News

Calliope man fears overgrown park poses snake risk

Matt Taylor
by
12th May 2018 3:57 PM

A CALLIOPE man is blaming council for an increased number of snakes around residential properties on Sutherland Street, as Jaycees Park remains unmowed and overgrown.

Mick Gunston believes the park land behind his property is not only home to a large number of snakes, but also poses a fire hazard.

He says he can't even remember the last time the park was mowed.

"The last time they slashed it, they just left it lie there," he said.

"There's no point slashing it unless you burn it as well.

"When that body of grass is laid over on its side, it's a better place for snakes to breed than when it's standing up."

Mr Gunston said he was simply hoping to see the park maintained.

Mr Gunston said a Gladstone Rotary club which previously wanted to take over ownership of the park was denied by council which did not want to change the name of the park.

"They're not burning the park, and Rotary wanted to take over Jaycee Park," he said.

 

Calliope Man Mick Gunston believes council are to blam for the rise in snakes, after not tending to Jaycees Park.
Calliope Man Mick Gunston believes council are to blam for the rise in snakes, after not tending to Jaycees Park. Matt Taylor GLA110518MICK

"But they wanted to change the name from Jaycees Park to Rotary Park, and they wanted to plant it up and maintain it properly.

"Something's got to be done, but I can't get anything done.

"I've been trying for years."

Gladstone Regional Council were approached for comment, however a Telstra outage meant reply emails were unavailable.

Related Items

calliope council parks and gardens recreational areas rotary
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Incredible escape for driver after car flips

    Incredible escape for driver after car flips

    News A WOMAN as had a lucky escape after a car roll over this afternoon in South Gladstone.

    • 12th May 2018 2:49 PM
    Serial drink driver to spend three months behind bars

    Serial drink driver to spend three months behind bars

    Crime The Baffle Creek man was sentenced yesterday for his 14th DUI.

    Your go-to guide to spoiling mum this weekend

    Your go-to guide to spoiling mum this weekend

    Whats On Show mum some love with these ideas

    Local Partners