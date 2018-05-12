Calliope man fears overgrown park poses snake risk

NOT HAPPY: Man Mick Gunston believes council are to blame for the rise in snakes, after not tending to Jaycees Park. INSET: The last time the park was mowed

NOT HAPPY: Man Mick Gunston believes council are to blame for the rise in snakes, after not tending to Jaycees Park. INSET: The last time the park was mowed Matt Taylor GLA110518MICK

A CALLIOPE man is blaming council for an increased number of snakes around residential properties on Sutherland Street, as Jaycees Park remains unmowed and overgrown.

Mick Gunston believes the park land behind his property is not only home to a large number of snakes, but also poses a fire hazard.

He says he can't even remember the last time the park was mowed.

"The last time they slashed it, they just left it lie there," he said.

"There's no point slashing it unless you burn it as well.

"When that body of grass is laid over on its side, it's a better place for snakes to breed than when it's standing up."

Mr Gunston said he was simply hoping to see the park maintained.

Mr Gunston said a Gladstone Rotary club which previously wanted to take over ownership of the park was denied by council which did not want to change the name of the park.

"They're not burning the park, and Rotary wanted to take over Jaycee Park," he said.

Calliope Man Mick Gunston believes council are to blam for the rise in snakes, after not tending to Jaycees Park. Matt Taylor GLA110518MICK

"But they wanted to change the name from Jaycees Park to Rotary Park, and they wanted to plant it up and maintain it properly.

"Something's got to be done, but I can't get anything done.

"I've been trying for years."

Gladstone Regional Council were approached for comment, however a Telstra outage meant reply emails were unavailable.