Calliope man evades RBT site, blows extremely high reading

DESPITE being arrested for drink driving and plonked in the back of a police car, a Calliope man was in good spirits as he sang along to the radio on the way to the watch-house.

Yesterday, Brett Philip Burgess pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of driving a vehicle while under the influence.

Burgess, who at first drove straight through the RBT site ignoring police officer's directions, ended up facing the music anyway; as police pursued him down the road and ticketed him for the offence.

But his blood alcohol content reading warranted a formal notice to appear in court, and a trip back to the police station.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said the offending occurred in Calliope along the Dawson Hwy on September 25 at 7.35pm.

Officers had set up an RBT site just metres from the Puma Service Station.

Burgess was indicated to by police to pull over however he drove straight through.

Police got into their own vehicle and followed him to the service station.

When officers asked Burgess why he didn't pull over at the site, they could smell a strong scent of liquor on his breath.

He returned a BAC reading of .246%; nearly five times the legal limit.

He told officers he had been drinking earlier in the day, took some Panadol for a sore shoulder and went to sleep for three hours.

He woke up with the munchies and decided to drive to McDonald's for a feed.

Burgess was unrepresented in court and told Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho he was "surprised" at the reading.

Ms Ho told Burgess he was going to lose his licence for at least 18 months - and asked what he was going to do with himself in the meantime.

Burgess said his boss lived down the street from him, and the pair would make the commute to work together.

He told Ms Ho he hadn't "touched a drop" of alcohol since the offending.

"You need to learn how to cook or keep some frozen meals," Ms Ho told Burgess.

On top of the 18-month licence disqualification, he was fined $2000.

A conviction was recorded.