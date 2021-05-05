Calliope man drove to rodeo after downing 7 drinks

Jake Bruce Williams, 20, pleaded guilty to drink driving in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday before Acting Magistrate Paul Byrne.

A man who was intercepted by police at the recent Calliope Rodeo appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Jake Bruce Williams, 20, pleaded guilty to drink driving before Acting Magistrate Paul Byrne.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of the case to the court, which commenced on Saturday, January 23 at 10.15pm.

Calliope police were conducting mobile patrols in a marked vehicle of the Calliope showgrounds on Taragoola Rd, Calliope.

The Calliope Rodeo was on at the time which included a large carpark and camping area.

Police observed an orange Toyota Landcruiser travel up behind police and park beside their vehicle.

Police observed Williams get out of the driver’s side of the vehicle and walk away from it.

They spoke to him and identified him as the holder of a provisional drivers licence.

When police spoke to Williams he made admissions to consuming alcohol and further to being over the legal limit for his licence.

Williams submitted to a roadside breath test and was transported to the Calliope Police Station for further testing.

Williams made admissions to consuming seven drinks in total before being intercepted and further indicated he had no reason for driving a motor vehicle.

His second breath test returned a positive reading of .055 and was subsequently issued a notice to appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Williams was convicted and fined $300 and suspended from driving for three months, no conviction recorded.

