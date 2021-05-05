Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Jake Bruce Williams, 20, pleaded guilty to drink driving in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday before Acting Magistrate Paul Byrne.
Jake Bruce Williams, 20, pleaded guilty to drink driving in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday before Acting Magistrate Paul Byrne.
Crime

Calliope man drove to rodeo after downing 7 drinks

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
5th May 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man who was intercepted by police at the recent Calliope Rodeo appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Jake Bruce Williams, 20, pleaded guilty to drink driving before Acting Magistrate Paul Byrne.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of the case to the court, which commenced on Saturday, January 23 at 10.15pm.

Calliope police were conducting mobile patrols in a marked vehicle of the Calliope showgrounds on Taragoola Rd, Calliope.

The Calliope Rodeo was on at the time which included a large carpark and camping area.

Police observed an orange Toyota Landcruiser travel up behind police and park beside their vehicle.

Police observed Williams get out of the driver’s side of the vehicle and walk away from it.

They spoke to him and identified him as the holder of a provisional drivers licence.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

When police spoke to Williams he made admissions to consuming alcohol and further to being over the legal limit for his licence.

Williams submitted to a roadside breath test and was transported to the Calliope Police Station for further testing.

Williams made admissions to consuming seven drinks in total before being intercepted and further indicated he had no reason for driving a motor vehicle.

His second breath test returned a positive reading of .055 and was subsequently issued a notice to appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Williams was convicted and fined $300 and suspended from driving for three months, no conviction recorded.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court stories:

Gladstone man narrowly avoids jail time after driving charge

Woman caught drink-driving after wine, vodka

Repeat drug offender gets suspended sentence

gladstonecourt gladstonecourt drink driving gladstone drink drivers gladstone drink driving
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man busted driving high with mum in the car

        Premium Content Man busted driving high with mum in the car

        Crime The man was taking his mother to an appointment.

        Unlicenced driver cops suspension in court

        Premium Content Unlicenced driver cops suspension in court

        Crime The woman told police she had changed her address and number.

        ‘Get a steak into you’: Deputy PM slams Beef Aus critic

        Premium Content ‘Get a steak into you’: Deputy PM slams Beef Aus critic

        News Deputy PM Michael McCormack has slammed PETA’s call to end Beef Australia in...

        NAME AND SHAME: Driver loses licence for helping mate

        Premium Content NAME AND SHAME: Driver loses licence for helping mate

        Crime The man admitted to drinking six vodkas and two beers.