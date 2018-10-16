Menu
Calliope Library is sowing the seeds of success

Matt Taylor
by
16th Oct 2018 3:00 PM
IT'S the grand new idea that's designed to keep Calliope Library growing.

A seed library run out of the centre from early November will give residents the opportunity to borrow seeds and bring back the ones they grew.

The concept has been adopted by a number of councils with hopes it will catch on in the Gladstone region.

Senior library officer Jamie Treble said the seed library borrowing process worked in four basic steps.

"With your free library membership you can borrow seeds like you would a book," he said.

"First you borrow seeds, then you grow the seeds, harvest it and bring back some of the seeds you harvested.

"I'll give them a 999-day loan for the packet of seeds and people don't have to grow what we have, if they want to donate their own seeds we'll take those as well."

 

It is the first phase of a wider project, with future plans for gardens around the library to grow returned harvests.

Residents will also get handouts to teach growers how to look after their plants. There will be three types to grow: fruit and vegetables, ornamental flowers and Australian natives.

Jamie said the initiative was another way of ensuring libraries continued their vital community involvement.

"I don't like the 'not just books' tag, I prefer 'not just four walls'," he said.

"We're more than just the four walls we're in, it's lifelong learning and the sharing of intergenerational knowledge."

For not-so-green thumbs, Jamie said he wouldn't be too fussed if not all seeds were returned.

"Give it a try, and if you really feel bad about it you can always spend a dollar at Bunnings and donate a packet of seeds."

