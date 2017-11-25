Menu
Calliope lady providing election scones for 40+ years

INSPIRING: Kathy O'Brien has been voting for 41 years.
INSPIRING: Kathy O'Brien has been voting for 41 years. Chris Lees
Chris Lees
by

IT'S the small things that make election days a little bit different.

Kathy O'Brien has been voting for 41 years.

During every election over those four decades, Ms O'Brien has been baking scones for the people manning the electoral booths.

"One year I got a letter from the Electoral Commission thanking me - just the once," she laughed.

"Everyone appreciates it, when they have a break they can go and have a cup of tea and a scone."

Ms O'Brien, who is a long-term Calliope resident voted in the Callide electorate for the first time - something she said made her a bit "upset".

"Calliope is just down the road from Gladstone so it's a bit frustrating," she said.

Ms O'Brien said it was vital people actually thought about their vote and did not waste it.

"It's important because you want to see the people that do the best for the people in the positions of authority," she said.

Although she did not want to say which of the six people she voted for, Ms O'Brien said it was not a hard decision.

"I knew who I was going to vote for," she said.

"I read the papers and I make my own decision based on talking to people and reading about it."

