Calliope kids team up with Rotary club

GOLD STARS: Calliope State School's RotaKid's class are ready to try and make the world a better place.

THEY might be small, but these kids have their sights sets on big things.

The group of students you're looking at are the Calliope RotaKids Club, pictured here with Calliope Rotary members.

And their aim is simple, to make the world a better place.

The kids will be running projects both school and community related.

Calliope State School teacher Alexandra Heron said two students within the Years 3-6 age groups, would attend Rotary club meetings to organise specific projects.

Their task will be to report back to their fellow classmates to brainstorm these ideas into reality.

"This is such a fantastic opportunity for the student to develop enthusiasm for making the world a better place, build confidence, leadership and communication skill, and use their literacy, numeracy, ICT and arts skills in real life projects,” Ms Heron said.

The first ever meeting was held on Thursday, with a presentation yesterday, where the Rotary club's 112th birthday was also celebrated.

"Our discussion has been very much around encouraging and developing young leaders and to support them in projects to make the world around them a better place,” Calliope Rotary Club youth director Nathan Fletcher said.

Mr Fletcher said the club helped them leave a lasting and meaningful legacy.