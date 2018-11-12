Calliope honours fallen on Remembrance Day

CALLIOPE'S Remembrance Day service yesterday brought more than 100 residents together to mourn the loss of troops on the Western Front.

The service was hosted by the Calliope RSL sub-branch.

Sub-branch president Robyn Marshall said this year's service was the first ever to feature an eternal flame, with the concrete installation erected in September.

"Every Remembrance Day and Anzac Day from now on, we will have our own flame,” Ms Marshall said.

She said the event offered an opportunity for community members to gather and connect over shared experiences of loss.

"Since I moved here in 2000, Calliope's grown and there's a lot of people that live here now that don't know the history of our community in its times of war,” Ms Marshall said.

"We've done a lot of work in building the attendance and the fact that (residents) can come here and have a service related to their community rather than go to Gladstone is a good thing.”

Ms Marshall said the town's annual Remembrance Day service was attended by those who had lost relatives during various battles throughout World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War.

"We still have members of our community whose relatives are on our cenotaph from WWI and WWII,” Ms Marshall said.

"We have a lot of people whose relatives are Afghanistan and Iraq veterans.”

She said it was positive to see young children attend.

"It's great that the kids are coming out in force,” she said.

"They can very much live in their own bubble and unless they have family members that have served it can be hard for them to relate.

"I think it's really important for them to get an understanding that the life they have today is because of the sacrifices made by generations that have gone before them.”