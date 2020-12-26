Calliope home ‘well involved in flames’ on Boxing Day

Multiple crews are on the scene of a house fire at Calliope.

Multiple crews are on the scene of a house fire at Calliope.

Emergency services have been called to reports of a house fire at Calliope this morning.

A Queensland Fire communications spokeswoman said firefighters were called to Sybil Court at Calliope at 10.16am.

“The house was well involved in flames,” the spokeswoman said.

“We have multiple crews on site.

“All persons from the house have been accounted for.”

Queensland police said officers were alerted to the incident at 10.16am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the scene and remain at the location ready to treat any patients.

It is understood the fire has spread extensively through the house but has now been contained.

Sybil Court is on the northern side of the Dawson Highway not far from the Central Bowls Club.

More to come.